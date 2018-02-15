Coyotes tie Knights 4-4 on Wednesday after two scoreless overtime periods

After two scoreless periods of overtime Wednesday night in Armstrong, the Osoyoos Coyotes finished with a 4-4 tie against the last-place Okanagan Knights.

The Knights tied the game on a power play with just 44 seconds remaining in the third period after pulling goalie Zach Willms for an extra attacker.

The game does nothing to change either team’s position in the regular-season standings. The Coyotes have already clinched a first-place finish, and the Knights, with only 14 wins all season, will sit the playoffs out.

At this point, the only question to be settled in the Okanagan Division’s regular season is which of the Summerland Steam and Kelowna Chiefs will finish second and which will finish third. Those two teams face each other Friday night.

In Wednesday’s game, Carter Shannon scored two goals – one on a power play – and also managed an assist.

It was the other Carter, Carter Robinson, who opened the scoring late in the first period. Jackson Barrett assisted.

Moments later, Levi Harris of the Knights responded with his first of two goals, unassisted.

Shannon scored both his goals early in the second period to give the Coyotes a 3-1 lead. Austin Cleaver, Jack McNamara, Robinson and Judd Repole all got assists.

But the Knights followed with two power-play goals and once again the game was tied at 3-3 going into the third period.

Late in the third period, the Coyotes again took the lead when Cleaver delivered on a power play. Repole and Shannon assisted.

The Knights tied the score in the final minute of the third period, forcing two scoreless five-minute periods of overtime.

Surprisingly, there were three penalties in the overtime periods with the Knights getting two and the Coyotes one. Neither team was able to capitalize, despite both teams having power-play success in regulation time, managing a total of five power-play goals between them.

The Coyotes travel to Revelstoke on Friday to play the Grizzlies and then they play their final regular-season game Saturday night against the Knights at the Sun Bowl Arena.

The Coyotes open the playoffs next Friday, Feb. 23 on home ice against the Princeton Posse, with the second game also in Osoyoos the following night.

The Coyotes then travel to Princeton for games three and four on Monday, Feb. 26 and Tuesday, Feb. 27.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times