Coyotes win 2-1 to take two-game lead over Summerland

The Osoyoos Coyotes took a two-game lead in their series against the Summerland Steam Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory.

It was a game marked by strong goaltending on both sides, but Coyotes goalie Adam Jones was put to the test many times and only allowed one goal in 34 shots.

The Coyotes seemed to play their best in the first period, which treated fans to some excellent hockey.

Connor Onstein got the only goal of the period eight minutes in when he fired the puck through the legs of Summerland goalie Matthew Huber from the red faceoff circle.

Hunter Johnson and Tyler Holz assisted.

In the second period referee Bobby Williamson looked away as some of the bigger Summerland players threw their weight around.

He did nail Summerland goon Michael MacLean with a head contact penalty and a misconduct, but when MacLean later appeared to pick up and toss MacKenzie Wiens, it seemed to escape Williamson’s attention.

MacLean, who is 6 ft. 6 in. and weighs 245 lb., racked up 187 penalty minutes in just 36 games in the regular season. He’s had 26 penalty minutes in six playoff games and has had numerous suspensions throughout the year.

Halfway through the second period, the Coyotes seemed to have trouble controlling the puck, allowing Wyatt Gale to score the Steam’s only goal.

When Riley Pettitt took a penalty for roughing up Hunter Johnson, it gave the Coyote power play a chance to score.

Jackson Glimpel scored the game winner, assisted by Reid Wilson and Cody Allen.

The third period was the only one where Summerland outshot Osoyoos, though only by 10-9.

Osoyoos took the only two penalties as referee Williamson kept a close watch on the home team.

Mostly both sides played cautious hockey and there were few scoring opportunities.

With just under two minutes remaining, Summerland pulled Huber for an extra attacker, but couldn’t score. Osoyoos iced the puck a few times, but didn’t manage to score on the empty net either.

The two teams play games three and four in Summerland on Friday and Saturday. If additional games are needed, they’ll return to Osoyoos Monday, Summerland Tuesday and Osoyoos Wednesday.

In other Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action, Beaver Valley beat Nelson 4-3 in overtime to lead their series two games to none.

And Creston Valley beat Kimberley 4-1 to tie their series at one game each.

Chase and Kamloops didn’t play Wednesday night. They are tied at one game each.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times