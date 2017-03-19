Coyotes win 6-5 in two-overtime-period thriller to take 2-0 lead in series

Hockey doesn’t get much more exciting than Sunday night’s game when Ryan Roseboom scored in a nail-biting second overtime period to give the Osoyoos Coyotes a 6-5 victory.

The Coyotes take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five Okanagan-Shuswap Conference final over the Chase Heat.

Roseboom’s winning goal, his second of the game, came 10 minutes into the second overtime period, which saw both teams come close to scoring many times. Hunter Johnson assisted.

When the Coyotes started off Sunday night’s game, they were like a different team from when they opened Saturday. They had trouble controlling the puck, often handing it to their Heat opponents.

Chase scored two goals in the first period, taking an early 2-0 lead.

The break for Osoyoos came when Grady Musgrave took a tripping penalty in the second-last minute of the first period, giving the Coyotes a chance to use their power play.

With 40 seconds remaining in the period, Roseboom deked out Chase goalie Nic Bruyere at close range and put the Coyotes on the scoreboard. Judd Repole and Bryson Cecconi got the assists.

When the Coyotes emerged from the dressing room to start the second period, they were reinvigorated.

They were outshot in the first period, but in the second, they outshot Chase 16-11, putting the Heat on the defensive.

Three minutes into the period, Cecconi got a break and skated in to fire a shot through Bruyere’s legs. Kaleb Comishin and Daniel Stone assisted.

Six minutes later, Sam Reinbolt fired the puck from the side and for the first time in the game, the Coyotes were ahead. Connor Onstein and Johnson assisted.

Three minutes later, after Michael Fidanza of Chase took a roughing penalty, Tyler Holz fired a shot from Bruyere’s left side into the edge of the net. Onstein and Reinbolt got the assists and Osoyoos was ahead 4-2.

The Coyotes seem to lose steam as the second period wound down, and in the space of just over three minutes, Chase scored two quick ones to tie the game again.

Just 23 seconds into the third period, Repole put the Coyotes ahead again. Colin Bell and Roseboom got the assists.

Around the halfway mark of the third period, Ryan Allen of the Coyotes took an elbowing penalty, allowing Musgrave of Chase to score on the power play, again tying the game 5-5.

That score remained unchanged for the rest of the third period, forcing the game into overtime.

When neither team scored in the first 10-minute overtime period, they went into a second overtime period.

Roseboom’s game winner was a relief for many tense players and fans, but probably a disappointment for a noisy contingent of Chase fans clustered at the west end of the arena.

The Coyote-Chase game was the only Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Sunday night. In the other conference final, Beaver Valley and Kimberley are tied at one game each.

The Coyotes play next on Tuesday in Chase. If they win that game, they take the series. Otherwise, there is a second game in Chase Wednesday before a possible final game in Osoyoos on Friday.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times