Coyotes win nail-biter series opener 3-2

The Osoyoos Coyotes fought hard to win the series opener 3-2 against the Chase Heat Saturday night at the Sun Bowl Arena.

It was an exciting game with many tense moments between two well-matched teams with excellent goaltending on both sides.

The Coyotes took one goal in each of the first two periods to start the third period with a 2-0 lead.

Colton Rhodes scored less than two minutes into the game, assisted by Sam Reinbolt and Reid Wilson.

The Coyotes kept up the pressure on Chase goalie Nic Bruyere, who played a strong game.

Adam Jones, who has played all nine playoff games in net for the Coyotes also made some incredible saves.

At one point in the second period, many Coyote fans were biting their nails as the Coyotes played two men short for a minute and a half. First Colin Bell took a hooking minor and then Connor Onstein took a four-minute high-sticking penalty.

The Chase power play applied intense pressure, but Jones performed amazingly in net and the Coyotes managed to kill both penalties successfully.

With two and a half minutes remaining in the second period, Ryan Roseboom scored unassisted to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead.

That score remained through most of the third period. Finally, with less than five minutes remaining, Cory Loring scored for Chase to make it 2-1.

Austin Cleaver scored for Osoyoos with less than two minutes remaining to make it 3-1. Reinbolt got his second assist of the game.

Chase pulled goalie Bruyere for an extra attacker with just over a minute remaining.

Josh Bourne managed to score with just 11 seconds remaining in the third period, but the Heat couldn’t tie the score.

The game ended 3-2 for the Coyotes after a scuffle with just two seconds remaining.

The victory gives the Coyotes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five Okanagan-Shuswap Conference final. The two teams face each other again Sunday night at the Sun Bowl Arena.

The third game will be Tuesday night in Chase and a fourth game, if needed, would be Wednesday night in Chase. A fifth game would take place next Friday in Osoyoos.

In the Kootenay Conference final, Kimberley beat Beaver Valley 3-2 Saturday. This follows a 4-1 victory for Beaver Valley on Friday. That series is tied at one game each.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times