Coyotes would face Steam in next playoff round if Summerland wins tonight

By on March 3, 2017
Ryan Roseboom is ready for a rebound as Kaleb Comishin (out of frame) puts the puck past Summerland goalie Matthew Huber in a November game. Osoyoos could face Summerland in the next playoff round if the Steam beats Kelowna tonight. (Richard McGuire file photo)

The likelihood that the Osoyoos Coyotes will face the Summerland Steam in the next playoff round increased Thursday night when Summerland took the lead in their series with Kelowna.

Summerland now leads that best-of-seven series 3-2 and a win by the Steam tonight (Friday) in Kelowna would eliminate the Kelowna Chiefs.

The Coyotes eliminated the North Okanagan Knights on Tuesday in a four-game sweep and they are currently waiting for the Summerland-Kelowna series to conclude.

The Coyotes are expected to play the winner of that series in the Sun Bowl Arena on Tuesday.

Last year also saw Osoyoos eliminate the Knights in four straight games, but they lost to Summerland in six games.

Kelowna has been without their main goaltender, Tanner Marshall, since an incident Feb. 25 in which he was hit by Calvin Hadley of Summerland.

