Dance Oasis holds recital after successful season

Dance Oasis Studios is holding its ninth annual recital this weekend at the larger venue of Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver.

In previous years, the recital was held in the Osoyoos Community Theatre at Osoyoos Secondary School, but last year a third show had to be added when the first two shows quickly sold out.

“Me Against the Music” is showing on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Doors open for both shows at 6 p.m. and show time is at 6:30 p.m.

“It’s a bigger venue and we’re looking forward to giving the kids a more professional type of experience for the show,” said Chrissie Serry, owner of Dance Oasis. “So that is really exciting.”

This weekend’s show follows on the heels of a successful competition season from March to May when Dance Oasis students aged from seven to 18 won numerous trophies and honours.

The Kelowna Kiwanis Festival was March 3 – 6 and Becca Knight won a silver medallion for junior stage and Paige Hanson tied for a bronze medallion for junior A modern and a silver medallion for junior A stage.

Four groups from Dance Oasis also received a commemorative plaque at that festival.

At Thunderstruck in Vernon on April 11, Dance Oasis members received one high silver, 10 gold, 18 high gold, seven lightning gold and three platinum thunders.

Among the solo winners were Becca Knight (second), Jenna Schulte-Luinenburg (first and overall top future star), Paige Hanson (third), Nerys Stuart (second), Haile Foster (third and judge’s choice).

At Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival from April 25 to May 3, solo winners included Zoe Hawitt (first and medallion), Nerys Stuart (third and first), Becca Knight (two seconds), Hannah Smuland (second), Janessa Silva (third) and Jenna Schulte-Luinenburg (second).

At Just Dance Challenge in Lake Country from May 12-14, Dance Oasis also took numerous awards.

Solo winners included Zoe Hawitt (second), Becca Knight (third), Jenna Schulte-Luinenburg (second and judge’s choice).

Serry is especially proud that Paige Hanson and Nerys Stuart both earned observer status at the B.C. provincials. This means that they can take in all the classes with esteemed adjudicators and teachers, though they aren’t eligible to compete.

“The kids did so well,” said Serry. “We got so many awards, so many top placements. For a little town, we sure do well coming up against big cities. We’re competing against studios from Vancouver and all over.”

Serry said Dance Oasis has just over 100 students, with about half competing and the other half in a recreational program.

Those in the recreational program range in age from one year old to adult.

Serry said she’s proud of the progress her students have made over the years.

“A lot of them have been with me since they were three,” she said. “A lot of these kids have been dancing for a long time, but we have new kids every year.”

One student who will be recognized at the recital is Emma Fernandes, a former Miss Osoyoos, who is graduating this year.

“She has been dancing with me since the very beginning, my very first year, so we’re really excited to celebrate her and wish her well on her way,” said Serry.

Tickets for “Me Against the Music” are available at $15 each from Dance Oasis Studios at 7214 97th Street in Osoyoos from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday or call 250-495-0715. They’re also available at Wander Café at 8309 Main Street in Osoyoos from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times