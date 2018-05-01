Decision on wibit park now up to council, province

The decision on whether Osoyoos will get an inflatable waterpark is now up to town council and the province.

At a public hearing on Monday, only one local resident, Robert Johnson, commented on the proposal by Okanagan Wibit to operate the park on Osoyoos Lake next to the north part of Gyro Park.

“I wish to object to its location,” said Johnson in a letter read at the hearing. “I wish to support the concept.”

Johnson, who was present at the hearing, gave oral comments after his letter was read aloud by Mayor Sue McKortoff, who didn’t know when she read it that he was seated in the council chambers.

Johnson argued that the location is the wrong one for safety, water depth and parking. He also said the waterpark is not consistent with other activities in this “wind and paddle” portion of the lake, such as sailing, paddle boarding and kite sailing.

This location has the fastest currents, two- to three-foot waves and winds exceeding 50 km/h in the summer, Johnson said, adding that as a water sports person, he has been using that area of the lake for 14 years.

McKortoff told him there was a public meeting at the Sonora Community Centre on Dec. 6 where the proponents addressed at length a number of issues.

Johnson acknowledged he wasn’t at that meeting and asked if children will have lifejackets, if the area has a boundary and what will happen if there are really strong winds.

They will have life jackets and swim markers will surround the area.

McKortoff said she believed in the event of strong winds it would shut down, but she asked staff if the information from the public meeting is posted on the town website.

Council gave Randy Gallagher, from Okanagan Wibit, an opportunity to address Johnson’s concerns at the hearing, but he chose instead to speak privately with Johnson after the meeting.

In a November staff report to council, other locations were also considered, but all were found to have problems: Cottonwood Park, Lions Park and South Gyro Park. Legion Beach was previously rejected because of limited parking and impact on the surrounding neighbourhood.

Council will consider the comments made at Monday’s hearing before deciding whether to vote on third reading of a zoning bylaw at a later meeting.

The proposed bylaw is a foreshore and lake zoning amendment that would allow Okanagan Wibit to operate the waterpark in Osoyoos Lake opposite the north end of Gyro Park.

The proposed bylaw, which had two readings at the beginning of April, will change the zoning on that portion of the lake from W1 (public water use) to W4 (commercial moorage). It also adds “inflatable waterpark” as a site-specific permitted use.

The location of the proposed park is on the water in front of the Osoyoos Senior Centre and the lawn bowling green.

There will also be a registration office and lifejacket storage in Gyro Park near the south corner of the bowling green.

The application specifies two different sizes for the inflatable waterpark:

• A smaller one would be 48 by 25 metres with a capacity of 80 to 100 people;

• A larger one would be 51 by 40 metres with a capacity of 120 to 140 people.

Gina MacKay, director of planning and development services, said Okanagan Wibit intends to start with the smaller size. They may choose to expand it to the larger size at a later date.

The town has been looking into a Wibit waterpark since first being approached by Okanagan Wibit in 2016.

In a request for proposals over a year ago, Okanagan Wibit was the only company expressing interest.

The company also requires provincial approvals. In particular, it needs a provincial water license as well as environmental approvals.

MacKay told council in early April that the plan was to hold the bylaw at third reading until approvals are completed and then bring it forward for adoption.

The target opening date is this summer, if the necessary approvals are obtained.

