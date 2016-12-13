Home   >   Featured   >   Deep freeze

Deep freeze

By on December 13, 2016
The fountain by the bridge in Osoyoos froze in interesting shapes in the blast of cold weather. Although it was only about -3 C when this photo was taken, icy north winds made it feel much colder. Much of Canada is locked in a deep freeze as the jet stream holds in cold Arctic air. No respite is in sight until after the weekend. (Richard McGuire photo)

