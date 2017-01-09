Delta Grand Okanagan manager Daniel Bibby taking top job at Spirit Ridge

Daniel Bibby, who has managed Delta Grand Okanagan for eight years, is stepping into the top spot at Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip Resort.

The board of directors of the Spirit Ridge Owner Association (SROA) last week announced Bibby will “very shortly” become the new general manager and executive director of operations at Spirit Ridge.

“We are thrilled to have retained a proven motivational leader who shares our passion for exceptional guest service and quality of facility,” said Delwen Stander, SROA board president in a news release.

Bibby’s other extensive resort management and hospitality experience includes senior positions at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and the Delta Lodge at Kananaskis, both in Alberta, and at the Delta Vancouver Airport.

Bibby is also chair of Tourism Kelowna.

SROA secured full control of the Spirit Ridge property in October 2016. They directed MJC Hospitality Solutions under Mike Campol to assist in the search for a corporate partner to help the resort realize its full potential as a five-star property, the news release said.

Campol will continue his contract with SROA to secure this partnership and assist in Bibby’s transition.

Campol has held a number of roles with the resort since 2011, including general manager, property manager and director of operations. He is currently a special consultant to the board.

“I am excited to pass the torch to a man who has more than proven his abilities in the Okanagan at a very high level,” Campol said in the news release.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times