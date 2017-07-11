Home   >   News   >   Desert Centre holds Art in the Moonlight

By on July 11, 2017

Photographers Greg Reely (left) and Peter Hovestad (right) share a laugh at Art in the Moonlight at the Osoyoos Desert Centre on Saturday evening. Seated is Anne Marie Damjanovic, wife of Reely. A number of local artists and three wineries participated.(Richard McGuire photo)

Visitors to Art in the Moonlight admire paintings of spawning salmon by local artist Sanaz Busink. (Richard McGuire photo)

Ronna Matlin (right) was selling her handmade jewelry at Art in the Garden as the Osoyoos Desert Centre on Saturday. Lindsey Walter (centre) was helping her with her booth. (Richard McGuire photo)

Photographer Greg Reely (left) chats with Grant and Audrey McCulloch at Art in the Moonlight as he photographs the rise of the full moon at the Osoyoos Desert Centre on Saturday night. (Richard McGuire photo)

A full moon rises over the Osoyoos Desert Centre during Art in the Moonlight Saturday night. (Richard McGuire photo)

