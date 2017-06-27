Desert Centre plans Art in the Moonlight on July 8

Local artists, the desert environment and a full moon all come together on Saturday, July 8 at the Osoyoos Desert Centre.

This year’s event is called Art in the Moonlight and it is a further evolution of last year’s two-day Art in the Desert event.

Admission to Art in the Moonlight is free and the event runs the one evening only from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

It includes wine tasting, art activities for children, entrance to the Desert Centre Interpretive Building and an exhibit and sale of works by local artists.

Also offered will be desert night tours at a cost of $10 per person along the Desert Centre’s 1.5 km boardwalk.

Tours leave at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Osoyoos painter Sharon Leonard has organized an annual art event, which for six years was Art in the Garden, held in the gardens of different artists in the Osoyoos and Keremeos areas.

That format, though successful, was also a lot of work and last year the event was instead held at the Desert Centre over a weekend in mid-July during the daytime.

Leonard said strong winds during last year’s show damaged some of the art and caused other problems for the exhibitors.

“We’re hoping the wind will die down and it won’t be too warm,” she said.

The combination of the full moon and the fact that the Desert Centre is not holding Romancing the Desert this year made an evening event more attractive, she said.

“It’s almost a combination of the two shows this year,” said Leonard.

The show will feature about 13 artists covering the gamut from painters to photographers to jewelry and pottery.

Leonard said there would be a mix of new artists and ones who were at last year’s event.

Denise Eastlick, executive director of the Osoyoos Desert Society, said wineries offering tastings during the event are Moon Curser Vineyards, Burrowing Owl Estate Winery and Desert Hills Estate Winery.

Charcuterie picnic boxes featuring local cheeses, meats and crostini will be sold at a booth hosted by Jojo’s Café.

Eastlick noted that the Desert Centre is running night tours throughout July and August on Thursdays, but it will be running extra tours during Art in the Moonlight.

“Unfortunately, we can’t ever guarantee what people will see, but animals do tend to be more active in the evening hours when it’s cooler,” said Eastlick.

“A lot of them are more active at dusk and dawn, so we have seen anything from coyotes to deer,” she added.

Eastlick emphasized that the event will be suitable for all ages, with art activities offered at a children’s table.

“Hopefully it will be a fun night with the full moon,” said Leonard.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times