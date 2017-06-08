Desert Park offers space to flood-stranded horses

The Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos is offering barn space at no cost to horse owners worried about flooding and pasture-grazed horses.

“They don’t have to pay for the stalls, but owners would have to provide their own feed and bedding and take care of their horses,” said Paddy Head, the society’s vice president.

“It’s a safe place for them to be.”

Through this year’s flood event, the society’s barns will also be made available for donkeys and mules.

Desert Park president Bruce Fuller says providing support to the South Okanagan community was an easy decision to make.

“In times of need, a community pulls together — we’re part of that community,” he said.

“We have the resources to provide a safe space for horses and other animals and we will gladly make them available.”

Located in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Desert Park is a year-round multi-use recreation complex. With a rich history in the horse industry dating back more than 40 years, this facility is home to a 5/8 mile dirt race track, five barns with stalls to accommodate large user groups, an outdoor arena, and 11 serviced RV sites.

With mild winters, Desert Park attracts horse trainers from across the west for early spring training. The facility is run by the Desert Park Exhibition Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping the race track and facility open for equine activities, entertainment and recreational uses that benefit the Osoyoos community.

Owners interested in boarding their horses through the flood risk can contact Desert Park at 250-495-8181 or email desertparkexsociety@hotmail.com.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times