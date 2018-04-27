Home   >   News   >   Desert Society president does dirty work

Desert Society president does dirty work

By on April 27, 2018

Lee McFadyen may be president of the Osoyoos Desert Society, but she’s not above doing dirty work to get the facility ready for a late opening this year. Along with a few other board members and volunteers, McFadyen removed a water-damaged ceiling, cleaned up a large amount of mice poop, and got rid of mould. Behind her are Peter Beckett, Patrick Bouillet and Birgit Arnstein. Because of the repairs to the damaged trailer, the Osoyoos Desert Centre’s opening is delayed to mid-May this year. (Richard McGuire photo)

