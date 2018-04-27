Home   >   News   >   Desert Valley Hospice volunteers get hats ahead of upcoming Hike for Hospice

Desert Valley Hospice volunteers get hats ahead of upcoming Hike for Hospice

By on April 27, 2018

Volunteers and staff with the Desert Valley Hospice Society were wearing new hats when they met on Wednesday at their Osoyoos location. DVHS is getting ready to hold its annual Hike For Hospice event on Sunday, May 6 in both Osoyoos and Oliver. Registration for the Osoyoos event is at noon and the hike starts at 12:30 p.m. on the canal walkway next to Osoyoos Secondary School. (Richard McGuire photo)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *