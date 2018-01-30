Destination Osoyoos announces funding available for special events that attract tourists to community

Destination Osoyoos recently announced that funding is available to organizers and planners that produce festivals and events that will attract visitors to the community during the shoulder seasons in 2018.

Funding is limited and applicants must meet specific criteria.

Applications will be accepted until June 15 and grant money will be allocated on a first come/first serve basis.

Interested event planners should contact Jackie Frederick, Marketing Director, for more information. She can be reached by email at jfrederick@destinationosoyoos.com or by phone at 250-488-0907.

Kelley Glazer, executive director of Destination Osoyoos, recently handed out a cheque for $5,000 to Bobbi Fischer, the organizer of the Osoyoos Medieval Faire.

Last year’s second annual Osoyoos Medieval Faire attracted good crowds to the Osoyoos Desert Park facility.

Destination Osoyoos is a Destination Marketing Organization that promotes Osoyoos as one of 14 recognized resort municipalities in B.C. It is governed by a local volunteer Board of Directors, which works closely and collaboratively with the Town of Osoyoos, the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen, Destination BC, tourism stakeholders, and organizations to support the economic, physical, social and cultural well-being of Osoyoos.

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

Osoyoos Times