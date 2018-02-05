Documentary on local water management wins prestigious award

A documentary film about managing water in the Okanagan River and Osoyoos Lake has won a prestigious film award.

Jiri and Lucie Bakala, the husband and wife production team from Ascent Films Inc., won an Award of Excellence for their documentary “A River Film” in the Impact DOCS Awards Competition last week.

A River Film was produced for the International Joint Commission in close collaboration with Washington State Department of Ecology and the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB).

The 38-minute film shows trans-boundary management of water resources in the Okanagan Basin in B.C. and the Okanogan Basin in Washington State.

It draws attention to competing interests such as flood control, agricultural irrigation, fisheries, First Nations and recreation.

It tells the story by speaking to water managers, farmers, First Nations, scientists and others. Among those appearing in the film is Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff.

Impact DOCS recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change, Ascent Films says in a news release.

Documentaries were received from 30 countries.

The OBWB recently received copies of A River Film that it is distributing to schools, the Okanagan Regional Library, museums and other organizations.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times