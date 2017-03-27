Donors stepping forward to replace vandalized pro-national park billboard

Donors are stepping forward to help replace a $6,000 pro-national park billboard west of Osoyoos that was vandalized recently in the middle of the night.

Lee McFadyen, who owns the property and the billboard structure, said it appears the anti-park vandals used chainsaws to cut through 16 supporting posts and braces.

They also cut through a $2,000 skin of the sign itself, which was funded by the South Okanagan Similkameen National Park Network (SOSNPN), even though McFadyen says the skin was too thick to cut with a pocketknife.

“I’m absolutely convinced it was not spontaneous,” sand McFadyen. “It required too much. It required equipment. You wouldn’t just drive by and do what was done.”

Keremeos RCMP are asking the public to come forward with any information or tips they may have about who is responsible for the incident, which occurred near Hwy 3 and Nighthawk Road below Richter Pass.

The vandalism occurred during the night of Saturday-Sunday, March 18 – 19, sometime between 11:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. The billboard was in full view of traffic on Hwy 3.

RCMP have gathered physical evidence from the scene for forensic testing.

McFadyen said a number of been cans were found on the ground next to the vandalized sign and she’s certain they weren’t there two days earlier, on March 16, when the sign was installed.

“Individuals have a right to express their views in support or against the park,” said Cpl Brian Evans, commander of the Keremeos RCMP. “However, this was a criminal act and the Keremeos RCMP will be taking all steps necessary to identify the individuals(s) responsible for this crime.”

Doreen Olson, co-ordinator of SOSNPN, said the incident has prompted an outpouring of support for her group.

“We’re getting so much positive feedback,” Olson said. “People are very disappointed that this happened.”

People have stepped forward to offer money to replace the sign, she said, adding that these donors are not the regular park supporters, but are people outside her organization.

McFadyen said the billboard and sign were not insured, even though many smaller pro-park signs have been vandalized or torn down.

“It never occurred to me that somebody would take a chainsaw and cut it down,” she said.

McFadyen, who is not a member of SOSNPN and donated the use of the billboard as an individual, said she and SOSNPN plan to replace it.

“This is intimidation and bullying,” she said. “It shows incredible disrespect for differing opinions and it shows disrespect for private property. If we succumb to these acts of bullying and we do shut down, we’re giving the wrong message.”

Olson said a work party is being organized to reconstruct the billboard structure and a new sign is being printed.

McFadyen said there is more support around Cawston for a national park reserve than people realize, but many supporters have been bullied into silence.

The highway between Keremeos and Cawston has a couple dozen “no national park” signs, which McFadyen says were produced by the same people.

Nonetheless, she doesn’t believe the group producing the anti-park signs is responsible for the vandalism.

Asked why it appears only the pro-park signs are vandalized, Olson chooses her words carefully.

“Our group of people are not like that,” she said. “They’re more sensible. You don’t often have a yahoo birdwatcher. You could put it that way.”

