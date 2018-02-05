Dorcas Ladies donate Thrift Store money to Osoyoos Fire Department

The Dorcas Ladies of Osoyoos United Church presented the Osoyoos Fire Department with a cheque for $3,000 last Wednesday with funds raised by the Thrift Store.

Making the presentation to Fire Chief Ryan McCaskill were Dorcas President Joan Shirriff (left) and Treasurer Gretta Shannon.

The Thrift Store, which relies on volunteers, raises money for a number of projects and organizations in the community, such as both the Osoyoos and Anarchist Mountain fire departments, Desert Valley Hospice Society, the local brain injury group and more.

The store in the church basement offers many clothing and other items at bargain prices thanks to the donations of items by people in the community.

(Richard McGuire photo)