Dorcas Ladies of the United Church donate thrift shop earnings to OSS band

By on June 12, 2017

Elaine Taylor (left), vice president of the Dorcas Ladies of the United Church, presents a cheque for $1,000 to Anne Murseli, the volunteer band director at Osoyoos Secondary School. The money was raised at the United Church Thrift Shop and will go to support the band program at the school. There for the presentation were band members Navneet Sandhu, Alex Brunner and Jasdeep Sandhu. Two other band members weren’t available for the photo. The band program, though small, fills a gap at the high school level for students who want to be able to continue with music after elementary school. OSS doesn’t have the resources for a full band program. Murseli said the nature of the ensemble is affected by the instruments that the students play, which has changed since the program started. Navneet Sandhu plays trumpet and her sister Jasdeep plays clarinet. Brunner plays flute. Murseli said the band often plays movie themes, but she’s pushing them also to learn the classics. (Richard McGuire photo)

