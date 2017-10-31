Home   >   News   >   Dorcas Ladies raise funds for Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

Dorcas Ladies raise funds for Anarchist Mountain Fire Department

By on October 31, 2017

For the second year in a row, the Osoyoos United Church Thrift Shop is donating to the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department with proceeds raised by the shop. Last week the Dorcas Ladies of the United Church presented a cheque for $2,000. Pictured from left are thrift shop volunteers Kathie Westphal, Janet MacKay, Marie Therrien, Joan Shirriff (Dorcas president), Urs Grob (AMFD fire chief), Mark McKenney (president of the Anarchist Mountain Community Society), Carole Kerber, Glenda Silk and Darlene Chisholm. Other projects by the Dorcas Ladies this year have focused on children. (Richard McGuire photo)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *