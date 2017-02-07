Drag racing will continue in Osoyoos on airport runway after council renews deal

Drag racing and model airplane fans will be happy as the Town of Osoyoos council has extended its working relationship with the Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) and Penticton Model Airplane Club (PENMAC) to continue using the Osoyoos Airport grounds for its event in 2017.

The Town has provided a license to use the airport runway in Osoyoos for the past several years for numerous drag racing events. The WCRA refers to the airport runway they use for events as the Richter Pass Motorplex.

The WCRA has requested use of the airport once again in 2017 for race dates on the weekends of May 6-7, June 3-4, June 17-18, Sept. 23-24 and Oct. 7-8.

When councillors wondered if projects being proposed by the Osoyoos Airport Development Society (OADS) might affect the drag racing events at the airport, CAO Barry Romanko didn’t think that would be a problem.

“I can’t see work being done prior to that time,” said Romanko. “I suspect we’re OK for this year.”

Meanwhile, council also unanimously approved its licensing agreement with PENMAC. The Town won’t charge any fee to the group as there are no direct expenses incurred, he said.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times