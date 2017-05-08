Dynamic duo begin annual fundraising campaign for Canada Day fireworks

The countdown to Canada Day festivities in Osoyoos is already underway and that means it’s going to be a busy few weeks for Annette Star and Karen Hardy.

Star and Hardy are the dynamic duo that will be visiting businesses in Osoyoos over the next several weeks – starting this week – to ask for donations for the annual Canada Day Osoyoos fireworks display the evening of July 1. This will be the fifth consecutive year Star has volunteered her time and energy as the fundraising co-ordinator with the Osoyoos Fireworks Committee and this will be the second year she’s accompanied by Hardy.

This year will mark the 22nd consecutive year Osoyoos has hosted the Canada Day fireworks display, which remains the second-largest display on July 1 anywhere in Canada, which is quite an accomplishment so many people in this community are so proud of, said Star.

“The only one bigger is in Ottawa and that fireworks display is paid for bv taxpayers,” said Star. “We still have the second-largest Canada Day fireworks in Canada and that’s something to be very proud of.”

Having a massive fireworks display doesn’t come cheap and that’s why the contributions of local businesses and citizens remains so important, said Star.

“We will be visiting every business in town asking them to donate what they can … every penny counts,” she said. “We’re very fortunate in this town to have to many generous people and they always come through.”

This year’s event will be the largest Canada Day fireworks in Osoyoos history as it will coincide with Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations, she said.

“Because of the Canada 150 celebrations, we’re hoping to purchase an extra $15,000 in fireworks,” she said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we think we can do it.”

If the weather co-operates, there are crowds estimated at between 30,000 to 35,000 people gathered around Osoyoos Lake for the spectacular fireworks display.

Hardy said she enjoyed visiting local businesses last year and is looking forward to it once again.

The Town of Osoyoos has contributed $6,000 to the Canada Day fireworks, Destination Osoyoos has donated $5,000 and the Osoyoos Festival Society another $1,500, which has got 2017 fundraising efforts off to a great start, said Star.

To raise additional funds, the Osoyoos Fireworks Committee will be selling ball caps over the next several weeks.

The hats will feature an insignia that reads, “Light up the Skies” in the front and “Osoyoos, B.C.” on the back. The hats will be on sale at the Buy-Low Foods and AG Food stores in Osoyoos over the next several weeks and will sell for $20 each. They will also be on sale in the beer gardens at Gyro Park during Canada Day celebrations.

Frank Zandvliet, the longtime Town of Osoyoos employee, and his small, but experienced crew of volunteers, will once again be donating their time and expertise to set up and fire off the fireworks starting at dusk on July 1.

Any local resident can donate by dropping off donations at town hall with cheques payable to Osoyoos Fireworks. They can also be mailed to 17417 87th Street, Osoyoos, B.C. V0H 1V2.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times