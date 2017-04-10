Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday is an event aimed at kids

It’s a stroke of luck that Easter Eggstravaganza comes late this year, falling in the middle of April, instead of March like last year.

“It’s a very good thing because can you imagine if we had it at the same time as last year?” said Shirley Baker, organizer of the event. “We would be freezing.”

The timing is fitting because in 2016, spring arrived very early, while this year is one of the latest springs in recent memory.

Still, this Saturday the annual event will kick off its 23rd year with lots of kid-friendly activities as well as some that will keep the adults entertained and happy too.

But make no mistake. Unlike Cherry Fiesta, which is aimed at all ages, Easter Eggstravaganza is about children first, says Baker, the treasurer with the Osoyoos Festival Society.

“Everything we do is really around the kids,” said Baker.

Of course the most popular children’s event is the Easter egg hunt for kids aged 11 and under. It takes place at 10 a.m. in the lower playground at Osoyoos Elementary School.

Volunteers spend considerable time cleaning up dog poop and placing the candy eggs throughout the field. But the hunt itself is over in mere seconds, as children make a beeline onto the field.

This marks the third year that there has not been an Easter parade. Historically that parade was less popular than the ones during Cherry Fiesta and Christmas Lite-Up, which the Festival Society also runs.

“I think since the parade has been dropped, we’ve really changed,” said Baker. “Not to change the focus so much as just concentrated on doing things that kids would enjoy.”

The rest of the event line-up is pretty much the same as in recent years with only one exception – the Osoyoos firefighters aren’t doing the head shave this year. They will, however, bring a fire truck down from their new fire hall to sell hot dogs by the old fire hall and raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society.

Other than the Easter egg hunt, the events all take place at Town Square next to town hall.

The Rotary pancake breakfast kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m.

“The pancake breakfast is a huge hit,” said Baker. “The Rotary is really gung ho one doing that. They’ve got a good process now and everything seems to run really smoothly.”

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there are many children’s activities at Town Square, including a petting farm, bouncy castle and children’s games.

Some activities are run by the Osoyoos Royalty, which is transitioning into the Osoyoos Ambassador program now that Kara Burton has stepped into the shoes vacated by Cathie Baskett.

Among the games are a fishpond, egg guessing, face painting, spin the wheel, clown toss and balloon modeling.

Returning this year to entertain with live music is Mat Duffus, who was popular last year.

“He is quite a character,” said Baker. “He got the crowd really involved. He gets them up singing and he did a good job. The kids seemed to be having fun with getting up and singing and dancing.”

At 11 a.m., the Kiwanis Bike and Trike judging contest takes place on the lane behind Town Square.

As in past years, two Easter bunnies that talk like Ken Baker and Ronda Jahn of the Osoyoos Times will be making the rounds. There’s also an Easter chicken that sounds like Annette Star.

“Hopefully this weather that’s been horrible improves and we’ll get a nice day,” said Shirley Baker.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times