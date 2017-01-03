Year in Review – October – Economic benefits of new jail will be felt across region for generations to come

A facility that will provide an enormous economic boost to the Town of Oliver – and entire South Okanagan – for generations to come was officially opened in grand style in late October.

Five years after the provincial government announced the first new correctional centre to be built in B.C. in 15 years would be constructed on Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land in the Sunkulmen Business Park five kilometres north of the Town of Oliver, new Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) warden Steve DiCastri was handed the keys to the impressive $200-million facility.

Dozens of correctional officers who have been hired to work at the OCC were on hand as were correctional officers from across the province.

On hand for the grand opening ceremony were B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Morris, Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson, Oliver Mayor Ron Hovanes, Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, Leona Baptiste, who was representing the OIB, and numerous other dignitaries.

Hovanes said the positive economic impact that has already been created through the construction phase of the OCC has been immense and those benefits will continue for generations to come as many of the 240 correctional officers that have been hired and 60 support staff have chosen to live in Oliver.

“We’ve already been given a big (economic) boost and the opening of this centre can only enhance this,” said Hovanes.

There has been an increase of students into local schools and local business owners have commented on the increase in sales since construction started, he said.

The correctional officers and support staff who will live and work in Oliver will continue to provide benefits to this community and others in the South Okanagan for decades to come, he said.

The ceremony celebrated the formal turning over of B.C.’s biggest correctional centre to the provincial government after construction was completed in September.

Following system testing and on-site staff training, BC Corrections expects to begin moving inmates into the 300,000 square metre, high-security facility by the middle of January.

The grand opening ceremony kicked off a series of free public tours that resulted in more than 3,000 members of the public signing up to tour the facility, said DiCastri.

Leona Baptiste with the Osoyoos Indian Band, said the economic benefits from the correctional centre will be felt for generations to come.

“The positive economic impact … will benefit the South Okanagan for generations to come,” she said. “We’re all looking forward to new jobs and new families moving tour community.”

In other news, as Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre looked back at its past in October, it also looked ahead with the announcement of a $5 million renewal project.

Past and future came together at ceremonies to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the building that’s now a repository and showcase of Okanagan First Nations culture.

The renewal strategy was presented to potential donors and partners by Mel Woolley, who was involved with launching the current building in 2006. Woolley will be project manager for the renewal.

The plans call for a new gallery and function room of more than 3,000 square feet, a new 300 sq. ft. archive room, a new administration area of 1,100 sq. ft. and other facilities, including a new commercial kitchen, new outdoor court and new exterior exhibit area.

The outdoor performance area could be glassed in with retractable panels that can open up to the sky, said Charlotte Stringam, manager of Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre.

“We’ve been planning it for some time,” said Stringam. “We’ve been working on it quite a bit in 2016, trying to get it this far along. I think it’s going to be positive.”

The construction budget for the renewal is $3.3 million and the exhibit budget is $1.7 million, bringing the total renewal budget to just over $5 million.

The goal, said Stringam, is to start work in 2017 and complete it in 2018.

Stringam said much of the funding will come from grants, but there will also be ongoing annual fundraising events well after the project is completed, normally around the Labour Day weekend.

Former Town of Osoyoos Mayor Stu Wells said he strongly supported a proposal to name the walkway from Highway 97 to the Osoyoos Golf Course in memory of former mayor and MLA John Slater.

Wells said he would “gladly” be part of any local committee or group that would push to have this town’s pioneers and community leaders recognized and honoured.

“I would like to see a volunteer committee formed in this town that would look at honouring this town’s pioneers and trail blazers,” said Wells, who has lived in Osoyoos most of his life. “I certainly wouldn’t say no to voicing my opinion and helping out if such a committee were to be formed.

“We haven’t done enough in this town, in my humble opinion, of honouring the people who have made significant contributions to making our beautiful little town the great place we all know it has become.”

In September, longtime resident George Mahovlic wrote a Letter to the Editor in the Osoyoos Times stating his support to have the walkway heading to the golf course named in honour of Slater, who died suddenly in May of 2015.

“John Slater served as an alderman for four terms in the Town of Osoyoos and twice as our mayor,” wrote Mahovlic. “He put in more terms on the Osoyoos town council than any other mayor in this town’s history.

“He was a hardworking man as he ran his greenhouse business, while raising a young family with one sick child. He truly worked hard night and day for the love of this town.”

Wells said he read Mahovlic’s letter with great interest and supports the idea of naming the walkway in Slater’s honour.

“John loved this town and he did a lot for this town,” said Wells. “John was directly involved in a lot of things that we’ve all come to appreciate in this town. He was a longtime councillor before becoming our mayor … and he became the longest-serving mayor in the town’s history. He also became our MLA and always had Osoyoos in mind during his term in office as our MLA. What he did for our town should be recognized.”

Tony Batista has long been saying he plans to find a rich woman and retire at age 50. In late October, he celebrated his 50th birthday at the Osoyoos Portuguese Club at a surprise party organized by his family. He also confirmed he was retiring after a career of more than 27 years at Osoyoos Home Hardware.

“He’s got half of it done,” said Frances Sologuk, who owns Osoyoos Home Hardware with her husband Larry. “He loves the ladies,” said Sologuk, adding that women especially ask about Batista when she travels on company business.

Batista’s true love though is hockey. At most Osoyoos Coyotes games, he paces next to the team bench wearing a Coyotes jersey with “The Boss” emblazoned on the back above the number one. He’s like a second coach.

Randy Bedard, the longtime owner of the Osoyoos Coyotes’ franchise, said Tony’s passion for the game rubs off not only on the players, but also the fans in the stands.

Tony says he’s retiring from work, but plans on remaining a loyal Coyotes’ fan for years to come.

