EDITORIAL: Park and trails plan provides solid recreation roadmap

A handful of Osoyoos residents turned out last Thursday at the Sonora Community Centre to learn about a 20-year master plan for this town’s parks and trails.

It’s difficult to get the public engaged in this kind of exercise. It probably didn’t help that the event took place at 5 p.m. just when many ordinary people were getting off work or preparing the family supper.

Nor did it help that the final draft plan is a 236-page document when the reams of appendices are counted and the short “executive summary” says little about what’s actually in the document – relying instead on boilerplate consultantese and generalities.

Still, it’s a very important document for this community’s future and on the whole it makes many worthwhile suggestions.

In a nutshell, it looks at where existing parks are in Osoyoos and identifies which parks are meeting expectations and which are not.

It also looks at demographics, town growth and the future needs of local residents, tourists and snowbirds, proposing new parks in areas that otherwise would be underserved.

There are ideas for revamping existing parks, for example turning the underused Kinsmen Park into an outdoor fitness park for adults, including seniors.

The plan recognizes that a single park can’t be all things to all people. But the entire park system should include a diverse mix of amenities – sports areas, family picnic spots, access to the waterfront and conservation parks aimed at preserving biodiversity and allowing people to access wild places without destroying them.

A major focus is on improving the network of trails throughout Osoyoos and into the region beyond. This includes both pedestrian and cycle trails, both off-road and on.

Currently the town’s trail system is a mishmash of disconnected fragments with little or no signage. It would not take a huge investment to organize a more cohesive network using existing infrastructure, even if initially many of the links rely on roadways and sidewalks. Our town has a large senior population and walking and cycling are activities that people of all ages can enjoy.

A well-marked, cohesive system would also be a huge benefit for tourists and snowbirds, who may be less familiar than local residents with how to get around.

Of course many of the ideas will require money. It’s important to note, however, that the plan does not impose any schedule for making improvements. Nor does it set out specific required capital expenditures.

Rather, it sets out a roadmap that future councils can follow as budgets permit.

Town staff will likely propose that the Osoyoos Parks and Trails Master Plan be incorporated into the town’s official community plan. Council would be wise to do this, to ensure that future parks and trails planning is carried out with an overall vision in mind, rather than by whim.

Two decades is a long time and things could change in Osoyoos. A new industry or industries could result in a wave of growth. A future school closure could push the town into decline.

But the plan provides flexibility while at the same time giving direction. And, if properly implemented, the ideas will improve recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike.