Eisenhut Insurance has been great corporate citizen for over 50 years

For more than 50 years, the Eisenhut family name has been as synonymous with the Town of Osoyoos as summer sunshine and warm weather.

Family patriarch Paul Eisenhut started Eisenhut Insurance on Main Street in downtown Osoyoos more than 52 years ago.

His son Doug took over the daily operation of the family business at the tender age of 28 and was the man in charge of Eisenhut Insurance for 40 years until he walked out the front door for the final time last Friday afternoon.

The bad news is the iconic Osoyoos business will no longer bear the Eisenhut family name as the business has been sold to Westland Insurance from Vancouver.

The good news is Doug Eisenhut has earned the opportunity to enjoy his retirement years after having run a successful business in this community for four decades.

It’s also very good news that the new management team from Westland has agreed to hire on all of the existing employees who have worked at Eisenhut Insurance – many of them for many years.

There are many wonderful community-minded business owners in this town, but very few can match the history of community service that has been part and parcel of the Eisenhut family name for more than half a century.

Eisenhut Insurance has sponsored minor hockey in this community for decades.

As Doug pointed out during an interview to confirm he was indeed stepping into retirement, his business also founded the Osoyoos Men’s Hockey League, which was a huge success in this town for generations.

Eisenhut Insurance was also a co-founder of the Kinsmen Slo-Pitch Tournament, that used to draw as many as 64 teams from all over B.C. to this community every summer and was a major sponsor of the popular Rattlesnake Golf Tournament held every year at the Osoyoos Golf Club.

Not only did his father instill in him an admirable work ethic, but also the concept of giving back to the community that supports you.

Eisenhut Insurance has gone above and beyond when it comes to being a wonderful corporate citizen in Osoyoos.

With all three of his children carrying on the family tradition of working in the insurance industry, you never know if one of them might return and resurrect the Eisenhut Insurance legacy in the future.

Doug Eisenhut said he’s looked forward to going to work virtually every single day of his working life over the past four decades.

Being able to work with his loyal customers here in Osoyoos has never become boring and made heading to the office a joy, he said.

At age 58, Eisenhut said he remains in good health and is looking forward to being able to spend time travelling, playing a little more golf and having more time to spend with his family and friends. He’s earned that right and he will be missed.

The Eisenhut family name will no longer be featured prominently on the business sign outside the Main Street office, but his family’s legacy won’t soon be forgotten by anyone who has lived in this community over the past 50 years.