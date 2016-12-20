Elementary students showcase talents and cuteness in Christmas concert

Students in Ms. Snow and Mrs. Stene’s Kindergarten and Grade 1 class sing Dr. Nuttycrackers during Osoyoos Elementary School’s Christmas concert last Thursday. In the front from left are: Kendall Mullen-Knight, Kelsey Lao, Olivia Kunz and Mila Keller. The concert and play let children of all ages from pre-school up showcase their talents and put proud parents and grandparents in the holiday mood. (Richard McGuire photo)
Jess Svendsen and Jake Subotin played with the Grade 7 Band, which opened the Christmas concert at Osoyoos Elementary School last Thursday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students Eva Wyse, April Collier and Danika Maynard acted in a play of Nutty Cracker Christmas on stage during Osoyoos Elementary School’s Christmas concert last Thursday. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students in Ms. Snow and Mrs. Stene’s Kindergarten and Grade 1 class sing Rock around the Christmas Tree during Osoyoos Elementary School’s Christmas concert last Thursday. In the front from left are: Maya Das, Zoe Hawitt, Khourey De Melt and Avreet Gill. (Richard McGuire photo)
Kindergarten students performed Play the Bells to Celebrate and S.A.N.T.A. at the Osoyoos Elementary School Christmas concert. In the front row are Landon Ruck, Natalie Campbell and Khushi Gill. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students of Ms. Dias and Mrs. Fontenye’s grades 1, 2 and 3 classes performed He’ll Be Coming Down the Chimney with Swing Low, Sweet Chariot during Osoyoos Elementary School’s Christmas concert. In the front are Seerat Brar, Brooklyn Pires and Chase Salmond. In the background are McKhai Lennon, Aditya Samra, Lauren Parsons and Jaxson Gorbutt. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students of Mr. Bayliss and Mrs. Langley’s Grade 3 classes perform Rocks for Christmas during Osoyoos Elementary School’s Christmas concert. In front from left are Jesse Pyatt, Caden Fraser, Cooper Jahn and Nolan Antonello. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students from the Hockey Academy at Osoyoos Elementary School perform the 12 Days of Hockey Christmas, holding up signs when they got to five Russian players. In front are Andon Maynard, Khourosh Rahmanian, Dooley, Luke Tarasoff, Liam Ruck, Connor Currie and Andrew Hillson. (Richard McGuire photo)
Students in Mrs. Johnston and Mrs. Pearson’s Grade 4 and 5 classes played the recorder to close Osoyoos Elementary School’s Christmas concert last Thursday. In front are Sara Kelly, Adrienne Clarke, Kaylie Lino, Christan Urdas, Halle Steiner and Carter Sapach. (Richard McGuire photo)