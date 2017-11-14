Home   >   News   >   Elks’ Grand Exalted Ruler praises work by Osoyoos Lodge

By on November 14, 2017

The Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks of Canada, Deborah Sallenback, of Aldergrove, third from left, attended the meeting of Osoyoos Elks Lodge 436 last Wednesday. The lodge used the occasion to show a ceremonial cheque for $1,000 to the Osoyoos Food Bank. Reflecting how the Elks have changed in recent years, the entire head of the table was made up of women. From left are Karen Hardy (president), Annette Star (treasurer), Sallenback and Janice Jorde, secretary. Sallenback praised the local Elks Lodge for its fundraising and volunteer work in the community. Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff also attended to welcome the Grand Exalted Ruler. McKortoff noted that both she and Sallenback are the first women in their positions. (Richard McGuire photo)

The Osoyoos Elks were honoured last week with a visit by the Grand Exalted Ruler of Elks Canada, Deborah Sallenback, at their regular meeting.

Sallenback, from Aldergrove, spoke at the opening of last Wednesday’s meeting, praising Osoyoos Elks Lodge 436 for its community fundraising.

“You make contributions to emergency health care, bursaries and grants for students, contributions to support sports and local culture,” the Exalted Ruler said. “You’ve been honoured by the Province of B.C. for that work that you’ve done. Well done.”

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff attended to express welcome remarks to Sallenback, though the mayor admitted the chilly temperatures and snow outside didn’t support the town’s claim to be “Canada’s Warmest Welcome.”

“Our hearts are warm,” McKortoff told her.

The mayor said she was “delighted” that Sallenback is the first Grand Exalted Ruler of the Elks to be a woman, adding that she is the first woman mayor of Osoyoos.

Also noteworthy for this club, which at one time was male dominated, all the officials at the head of the table were women.

In addition to Sallenback were President Karen Hardy, Treasurer Annette Star and Secretary Janice Jorde.

Sallenback listed some of the major cash contributions and volunteer hours the Elks have contributed over the years to numerous charities throughout the Okanagan.

“You all deserve a pat on the back for what you do,” she said.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

 

