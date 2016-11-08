Empty Bowls fundraiser for Desert Sun is once again a sold-out success

It was a full house last Friday night at the Watermark Beach Resort as Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre held its second annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser.

Guests received a bowl individually made by the Osoyoos Potters and they sampled soups made by some of the area’s best chefs. They sat at communal tables, or stood and mingled as they tasted soups and chatted with others from the community.

The people’s choice award went to chef Natasha Schooten of Mica at Spirit Ridge for her Mulligatawny soup with Harker’s Organics honeycrisp apples and snow apple cider.

(Richard McGuire photos)