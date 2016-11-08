Empty Bowls fundraiser for Desert Sun is once again a sold-out success

Guests choose bowls made by Osoyoos Potters as they arrive at the Empty Bowls fundraiser Friday night for Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre. (Richard McGuire photo)
It was a full house last Friday night at the Watermark Beach Resort as Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre held its second annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser.
Guests received a bowl individually made by the Osoyoos Potters and they sampled soups made by some of the area’s best chefs. They sat at communal tables, or stood and mingled as they tasted soups and chatted with others from the community.
The people’s choice award went to chef Natasha Schooten of Mica at Spirit Ridge for her Mulligatawny soup with Harker’s Organics honeycrisp apples and snow apple cider.
(Richard McGuire photos)
Osoyoos Potters Darlene Fillion (left) and Gabriele Villecourt were volunteering at a table where guests could pick a custom made ceramic bowl when the arrived at the Empty Bowls Fundraiser on Friday. (Richard McGuire photo)
There were many soups with imaginative and tasty ingredients made by local chefs. Here Sean Peltier and Alana Egli of Jojo’s Cafe serve a soup of roasted butternet squash with vanilla beans. (Richard McGuire photo)
Campbell Kearns, of Covert Farms, serves a slightly spicy kimchi stew. (Richard McGuire photo)
Mathieu Vallieres, chef at Convivia Bistro, serves an onion and beer soup. (Richard McGuire photo)
Guests eat their soups at a long communal table at Desert Sun’s Empty Bowls fundraiser Friday night while others stand in line to sample soups, ice cream or buy wine. (Richard McGuire photo)
Sandy Summers (left), who organized the empty bowl event, congratulates chef Natasha Schooten who won the people’s choice award and ceremonial ladel. In the centre is Pat Batchelor, chair of Desert Sun’s board. Schooten is chef at Mica at Spirit Ridge and her winning entry was Mulligatawny soup with Harker’s Organics honeycrisp apples and snow apple cider. (Richard McGuire photo)