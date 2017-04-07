Entwistle plans meet-and-greet events to engage voters; first event is Saturday at Jojo’s

Dr. Peter Enwistle, the independent candidate who stepped into the provincial election race last week, says he’ll be trying to engage with voters at meet-and-greet events.

The first such event is being held at Jojo’s Café in Osoyoos on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Entwistle said he plans to hold other meet-and-greet events elsewhere, including more in Osoyoos.

“It’s one way to engage people,” he said, pointing to the lack of engagement at previous candidate forums that included only B.C. Liberal candidate and incumbent MLA Linda Larson and NDP candidate Colleen Ross.

“Pretty much that was staged and people couldn’t ask questions,” he said. “I think that’s just wrong.”

Entwistle added that in a democracy people should be able to ask the candidates questions about their positions and their values.

Enwistle last week stepped down as chief of staff at South Okanagan General Hospital out of concern for deteriorating healthcare, including plans to reduce beds from 24 to only the 18 that are currently funded.

Entwistle said he’s now obtained the necessary signatures to run as a candidate and will be filing his papers next week.

He’s also put together a campaign team, but said he still needs more volunteers.

Asked about how he plans to campaign, he said he’s ruled out doing door-to-door canvassing, saying he’s too busy with his medical practice.

“There’s no choice,” said Enwistle. “I’m the only addictions physician in the area. I had two new patients today (Thursday) that got referred from the hospital. So it’s not tenable for me to take time off.”

Asked whether he plans to open campaign offices or use election signs, Entwistle pointed out that he doesn’t have the resources of the political parties, but nonetheless he is receiving lots of support.

“Depending on how it works out, I might be looking to have campaign offices,” he said, adding that he might choose instead to use any money in other ways.

His campaign is also looking at using social media, he said.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times