Estate donation from Penticton couple brings PRH fund $1 million closer to goal

An estate donation of more than $1 million has given a big boost to a fund to purchase medical equipment for Penticton Regional Hospital’s (PRH) new patient care tower.

The donation from the estate of the late Penticton couple, Ed and Claire Festel, was announced last week by the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (SOSMF).

The money was generated through the sale of an apartment building in Whitehorse, Yukon, that Ed left in his will to SOSMF.

Swiss-born Eduard Festel died in August 2016 at the age of 65. Claire died two years earlier at age 57. She was originally from Gaspé, Quebec. The couple shared a passion for Yukon and the North.

The donation puts the fund at more than $16 million. Its target for the medical equipment is $20 million.

The hospital’s new patient care tower is scheduled to open in April 2019.

