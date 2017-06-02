Exactly 45 years ago today, Osoyoos Lake flooding was much worse

With the level of Osoyoos Lake now climbing close to 915 feet above sea level, records from recent flood years have now been broken.

The lake has surpassed the levels reached in 2011 and 2013 and it’s only a couple of inches away from the 915.09 reached in 1997.

But the lake is still more than two feet below the level it reached in the great flood of 1972, a year that old-timer Tony Zelko remembers very well.

The Osoyoos Times ran into Zelko in front of the home where he lived during the 1972 flood at the foot of Lakeshore Drive. Zelko had a tape measure in his hand and he was comparing this year’s water levels with those of 1972.

He pointed to marks on the side of an old pump house sitting at the water’s edge. A nail, he said, marks the level of his basement, which flooded in 1972.

He pointed with his tape to another spot on the pump house – the high level the water reached in 1972.

“I remember clearly how high the water was in 1972,” he said, pointing to the spot roughly two feet above the water’s current level.

On June 3, 1972, exactly 45 years ago, the lake’s level reached 917.06 feet, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Osoyoos Times in that year put the level at a high point of 917.02 on June 3, 1972, according to B.C. authorities.

Whatever the actual measurement, it was more than two feet higher than the lake today.

The water covered Lakeshore Drive and lapped up close to the house where Zelko’s son now lives.

“We could not even drive on the road,” Zelko recalls. “We had to go over the orchard.”

Since then, the road has been raised a couple of feet and Zelko dug around the basement to fortify it, adding pumps. It hasn’t flooded since.

“It was the worst flood I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Zelko, who has lived in Osoyoos for nearly 60 years.

Zelko still has slide photos of the flood, showing the water crossing the road to his house, children building gravel dikes and his own children playing in the water.

A report in the June 8, 1972 Osoyoos Times said some 6,000 sandbags were used and pumping was going around the clock to keep the water level down in flooded buildings.

The sandbags helped to save many buildings from serious damage and some homes and motels were bagged to a level of almost three feet.

Grade 9 and 10 students “were pressed into volunteer service to fill sandbags,” said the report, citing a local alderman, who added that the students worked “extremely hard and proved to be a big help in the crisis.”

The Village of Osoyoos had to cut water and sewer services to the Van Acres and Goodman subdivisions and a campsite at Van Acres was completely under water.

The hardest hit motel was the View Point, which had just been renovated, but many units were inundated with two and a half feet of water. Other motels on the strip suffered damage to floors and walls.

Some homes were also hard hit and the road on Haynes Point was narrowly saved from being washed away, the report said. The Department of Highways worked to keep roads open by building them higher.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times

Other peak flood years:

June 3, 1972 – 917.06 feet

June 1, 1983 – 914.48 feet

June 2, 1986 – 914.29 feet

June 15, 1990 – 913.81 feet

May 23, 1991 – 914.66 feet

June 9, 1996 – 914.04 feet

May 19, 1997 – 915.09 feet

June 13, 2011 – 914.57 feet

May 15, 2013 – 914.17 feet

Source: U.S. Geological Survey