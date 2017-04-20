Expedia names Osoyoos as one of the ‘most breathtaking places’ in North America

The town of Osoyoos has been named one of the most “breathtaking places” to visit in North America by the popular travel website Expedia.ca.

Osoyoos was ranked 25th out of “The 34 Most Breathtaking Places in North America” by blogger Jennifer Cueller in an article published on Expedia.ca on Wednesday.

“Osoyoos can feel like an oxymoron, being a desert town in the middle of lush wine country,” wrote Cuellar. “But perhaps the extremes are precisely why the grapes grow so plump and the tours around the vines offer sights unlike anywhere else. See rolling vineyards against the warm waters of Osoyoos Lake when you go on a Desert Country Wine Tour. Or see the area on your own when you book a bike with Heatstroke Cycle & Sport.”

Expedia also named the city of Penticton in its top five, placing it fourth, and named Haida Gwaii, formerly the Queen Charlotte Islands, in the No. 1 spot.

Cuellar wrote that she searched North America to find sweeping landscapes, famous views and sights that elicit the word, “wow.”

This is what she had to say about Penticton in the No. 4 spot.

“Wine vines and sandy shores — aka, the two best things in life,” she wrote. “Penticton, British Columbia, is located between two lakes and surrounded by rolling mountains and welcoming vineyards. For scenic views of the landscape, lace up your walking shoes for the Kettle Valley Railway Trail. And once you’re ready for something stronger than water, marvel at 40-plus wineries that surround the town. In particular, Bench 1775 Winery has tables that overlook the waters of Okanagan Lake, and Maple Leaf Spirits lets you experience the majesty of the vineyards up close.”

In naming Haida Gwaii the most breathtaking place in North America, the blog read, “Remote, wild, and epically beautiful, Haida Gwaii is in a league of its own. Formally called the Queen Charlotte Islands, this archipelago offers a truly breathtaking getaway. Paddle on the untampered waters when you sign up for a kayaking tour (such as with the popular Green Coast Kayaking) through Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve. And don’t miss a hike along the mossy Golden Spruce Trail, which is more than Instagram-worthy, or a trek along Pesuta Shipwreck Hike that stops in front of the wooden bones of the Pesuta, which was wrecked during a rough storm in 1928.

Banff-Lake Louise in Alberta ranked third, behind Coronach, Saskatchewan, while Rocky Harbour in Newfoundland and Labrador was ranked fifth.

In ranking Revelstoke seventh, Cuellar wrote, “There are places in this world so lovely, you’re not sure if you’re in Canada or Narnia. Revelstoke is one such place. When you’re hiking, paragliding, or skiing around Revelstoke Mountain, you can’t help but wonder if those tall, proud mountains came straight out of a storybook. Consider yourself a hardcore cyclist? You’re going to love the sights from the Keystone Standard Basin Trail. It’s 11 km long and considered a black diamond-level of difficulty.

Parkdale, Oregon was the first American entry on the list, coming in at No. 10 and was followed by Hilo, Hawaii in the No. 11 spot.

Kamloops was ranked 13th, with Cuellar writing, “Your pooch can enjoy one of the most breathtaking places in British Columbia with you when you head to Kamloops, British Columbia. We’re talking about Peterson Creek Park in particular, where you’ll find scenic trails that offer views of rolling hills and well-tread dirt paths. The jewel of the park is Bridal Veil Falls, a whimsical waterfall that’s a favourite in the area. If your idea of scenic has more to do with swirling wine than misty water, Kamloops has that covered, too. The Kamloops Wine Trail features tastings of reds and whites amongst the vines at local wineries like Harper’s Trail, Monte Creek Ranch, and Privato.”

Lillooett, B.C. ranked 15th, one spot above Niagara Falls in Ontario, whose impressive waterfall has been recognized as one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Tofino, the quaint small town on Vancouver Island, ranked 20th, with Cuellar writing, “If hippie Volkswagen buses could talk, they’d ask for a summer drive to Tofino, British Columbia. This town is living beach life to the fullest, with perfect surf, soft sand, and sunsets that seem to stretch to the ends of the earth. Chesterman Beach is the most popular stretch of strand. At 2.7 km long, there’s enough space to stretch your legs and tide pools to delight the kiddos. Just remember that sun screen.”

You can read the entire list at www.travelblog.expedia.ca/34-breathtaking-places-north-america.

