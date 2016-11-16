Family band Everything Fitz features great fiddling and stepdancing

Audience members are sure to be tapping their toes, clicking their heels and clapping along loudly during the next concert in the Osoyoos Concert Series.

Everything Fitz is a family band featuring the high-energy fiddling and percussive step dancing of four of Canada’s finest young musicians.

With roots in the Canadian old-time fiddle tradition and Ottawa Valley step dancing, their unique stage show combines a variety of musical styles that features everything from traditional jigs and reels, bluegrass, jazz and swing standards, Celtic, gospel as well as novelty numbers and choreographed dance routines.

The Fitzgerald family includes Julie (24), Kerry (23), and Tom (20), who are all champion fiddlers and provide intricate three-part fiddle harmonies as well as solo improvisations on fiddle, mandolin, and guitar. Additional instrumentation comes from Pat (25) on percussion along with parents Pam and Paddy providing accompaniment on piano and bass guitar. An audience favourite is their award-winning group step dancing.

These spirited young performers are noted for their polished performances and provide wholesome, captivating entertainment for a diverse audience.

Everything Fitz has received glowing reviews from promoters, organizers and fans across Canada and the United States. Everything Fitz will be appearing at the Osoyoos Community Theatre at Osoyoos Secondary School on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7.30 p.m. Advance tickets are $23 for adults or $25 at the door and $15 for students. Tickets are available at Imperial Office Pro in Osoyoos and Sundance Video in Oliver.

