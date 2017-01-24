Family left homeless by fire receives outpouring of community support

There’s been an outpouring of support from the Osoyoos community for a family left homeless by a fire last week.

The family of six, who don’t want to be identified, is currently living in temporary accommodation donated by a local business.

The fire on the morning of Jan. 17 caused extensive smoke damage to their rented home at 8504 70th Avenue that left most of their possessions unsalvageable. They had no contents insurance.

Fire Chief Rick Jones said the fire appears to have started in the basement heating system.

The Osoyoos Gift Cupboard, a project by three Osoyoos women, has been co-ordinating much of the assistance, but others in the community have also stepped forward to help.

At first many of the donated items were stacked into a classroom at Osoyoos Elementary School, but Tara Lockerby, of Sierra Self Storage stepped forward to offer storage space.

By last Thursday, Brenda Dorosz, of the Osoyoos Gift Cupboard, was asking people to hold off on donating items.

“There is enough of everything until they can get a new home,” Dorosz posted on the Osoyoos Gift Cupboard’s Facebook page. “Please help me spread the word – no more clothing or toys.”

The following day she said the family had been given hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards for groceries and necessities.

“They have all the essentials and more than they require,” Dorosz said.

The family consists of two parents, an adult son, a boy aged six and girls aged five and two.

Although some small furniture items were still being accepted last week, Dorosz said a woman has donated many contents from her home because she’s moving into a care facility.

Others have contributed beds, cleaning supplies toiletries and other items.

Local residents, churches and businesses have all stepped forward, Dorosz said.

She added that donations that can’t be used by the family would go to help other local families.

“This community is unbelievable,” said Dorosz. “It’s overwhelming. So much stuff, but it’s incredible.”

Once the family is able to obtain new rental accommodation, there may be need for more items, but for now Dorosz is asking people to hold off.

She said the experience shows there is a need for someone in Osoyoos to co-ordinate emergency assistance.

The Osoyoos Gift Cupboard, which is located next to the Osoyoos Art Gallery, was initially conceived as a place where people could pick up donated items that they might need from a small cupboard.

But along with the two other organizers, Gaye Horn and Jen Shiels, Dorosz has found herself helping out numerous others who need assistance.

“That’s no problem,” she said. “But it is certainly more than we intended when we started the Gift Cupboard. It’s blossomed.”

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times