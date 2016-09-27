Festival of the Grape celebrates 20 years

This weekend the Wine Capital of Canada finally gets to bask in the fruits of its labour.

For the 20th annual Festival of the Grape (FOG), organizers are amping up its signature event – the grape stomp.

This year’s FOG is set to take over Oliver Community Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, starting at noon and continuing until 5 p.m.

A Cask and Keg party to celebrate local breweries, distilleries and cideries will take place Saturday evening from 6-10 p.m. at Oliver Community Park.

“When does a person ever get to stomp grapes with their feet?” asked organizing committee vice chair Jennifer Busmann. “Just like Lucille Ball (in the famous episode of I Love Lucy).”

It’s commonly known that during the early days of wine production, bare feet were deemed the most efficient tools for extracting the juice out of grapes. And even though machines have since been invented to replicate the process in a much more sanitary way, the Festival of the Grape (FOG) gives patrons the chance to embrace the slimy feeling of squishing grapes between their toes, preventing the sacred practice from becoming lost to the sands of time.

There will be 24 teams participating in the Grape Stomp. All are new except for one team returning.

“The teams put a lot of effort in each year practicing their technique, deciding and creating costumes just to stomp grapes for a few moments,” said Busmann.

Each year offers something new among every category – unique wine varieties, alternative grape products and the works of talented local artisans.

The Art Show display is curated by the Oliver Arts Council, and they chose ‘Gone Wild’ as this year’s theme.

“In past years we have had local merchants selling grape seed oil, art using leaves and stems, handmade soap made with grape pumice and from another perspective there has always been lovely hand crafted furniture made from recycled wine barrels,” said Busmann.

Winery owners and staff travel from around the province to be part of the festival, with a record 54 wineries expected to be represented this year.

“Festival of the Grape is an event that wineries love to pour at,” she said. “It is so great to be outdoors, interacting with people that are having a great time and interested in discovering something new.”

To offer a pairing platform for all the wine, a “Saputo” cheese station has been arranged, said Busmann.

“Cheese lovers will be able to discover their own perfect pairings of cheese and wine,” she said.

Busmann said that by the start of October – when the festival is always held – most wineries are in the full swing of harvest season.

“Many white varietals have been picked and are fermenting, early reds like Pinot Noir have already been pressed, but there are still so many red (Cab Franc, Cab Sauv, Syrah) and white grapes (Riesling, Pinot Blanc).”

Gary Comeau and the Voodoo Allstars will be providing the musical entertainment for the day with their mixture of roots and blues tunes, that will get everyone up on their feet, dancing, moving and clapping, said Busmann.

“It is so much fun to observe attendees that have not been to a wine tasting before and the excitement of a new wine drinker discovering something they didn’t know that they may enjoy,” she said. “It’s also exciting to see winemakers and proprietors sharing their passion with visitors from so many different places.

Having families of all ages enjoying wine, food and entertainment in the park has always brought a smile to my face – there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

Despite the festival being anchored around wine, anyone under 19 gets in for free and there’s always a very active children’s program.

In years past, youngsters have had their own grape stomping competition and have used grapes as part of art projects art, said Busmann.

Advance tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the Oliver Visitor Centre, Shoppers DrugMart Oliver and Osoyoos Imperial Office Pro. Tickets cost an extra $5 each at the gate.

DAN WALTON

Regional Reporter