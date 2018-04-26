Home   >   Featured   >   First (failed) attempt at flight

First (failed) attempt at flight

By on April 26, 2018

This chubby and fluffy baby great horned owl took a 50-foot fall from a tree at Gyro Park on Thursday. After its failed attempt at flight, it looked a bit bemused, but didn’t appear to be harmed. This photo was taken from a distance with a telephoto lens and people are reminded not to approach or handle wildlife. (Richard McGuire photo)

An adult great horned owl, apparently the mother, watches anxiously after her baby took a 50-foot fall from a tree at Gyro Park Thursday. She wasn’t happy when a spectator got too close to the fallen baby. (Richard McGuire photo)

