Flu shots in good supply at both pharmacies as season begins

As the influenza season gets underway, both Osoyoos pharmacies say they don’t expect vaccine shortages to be the problem this year as in the past.

Both Pharmasave and Shoppers Drug Mart say they have the vaccine in stock, both for those who qualify for free vaccine and those who don’t, but are willing to pay.

As well, there is a drop-in clinic planned for Monday, Nov. 1 at the Osoyoos Senior Centre for those who qualify for free vaccine. That clinic runs from noon to 4 p.m.

There are also clinics planned for Monday, Nov. 21 and Monday, Dec. 5 by appointment at the Osoyoos Health Centre from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Many doctors’ offices are also able to provide the vaccine.

Interior Health says every year about 12,200 people in Canada are hospitalized with influenza and 3,500 people die from influenza or its complications.

Interior Health advises that the flu shot is a safe and effective way to help protect the public, especially children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses and others who may be at risk.

Many people confuse the flu with the common cold or so-called stomach flu. In fact, it is more serious.

“Influenza is a serious infection of the airways and can be quite severe,” said Dr. Moliehi Khaketla, medical health officer with Interior Health. “It is highly contagious and is among the top 10 leading causes of death in Canada.”

People are advised to get immunized annually, to wash hands frequently, sneeze or cough into their elbow or a tissue and if sick to stay home and keep children away from daycares and schools.

Flu viruses change each year and the vaccine is developed in anticipation of the strains expected to be most prevalent as the World Health Organization looks at worldwide trends.

This year’s flu shot offers protection against two influenza A viruses (an H1N1 and an H3N2 virus) and one influenza B virus. For those under 18, the preferred vaccine also protects against an additional B influenza virus.

Most Canadian provinces offer free vaccine to their entire populations, but B.C. is one of just three provinces that does not, along with Quebec and New Brunswick.

Instead, B.C. only offers free vaccine to those considered most at risk, including seniors, their caregivers, people in residential care facilities, children aged more than six months and less than five years, Aboriginal people, health care providers and people providing essential community services.

A complete list of those eligible can be found at interiorhealth.ca.

Steven Hopp, pharmacist and owner of Osoyoos Shoppers Drug Mart, says his store was giving its first flu vaccinations on Oct. 4 this year, which is weeks earlier than usual.

This is in part because of a pilot program this year with Interior Health in which the vaccine is being distributed through Shoppers Drug Mart’s distribution centre.

“Shoppers Drug Mart is a retail company that deals with supply and distribution of products all the time,” said Hopp. “That’s what we do, to all our stores, so we’re very good at that.”

Unlike previous years, there haven’t been any gaps in supply this year, he said.

The store receives vaccines that are essentially the same from two different suppliers, one for the free vaccine and one for customers who don’t qualify and wish to purchase it. Both are available, and Hopp expects that to continue.

“I don’t anticipate any interruptions in the supply of the flu vaccine this year, which will be probably the first year that that would be the case,” he said.

Shoppers Drug Mart offers the vaccine on a drop-in basis, though Hopp said sometimes if there’s only one pharmacist on duty, the wait might be longer. All three pharmacists can give it, he said.

Melissa Machial, a pharmacist at Pharmasave, said her store is also not anticipating supply problems this year.

“Unlike last year, it looks really good,” she said.

Customers can get shots at Pharmasave either by appointment or drop-in, she said.

“By appointment, of course, I can guarantee someone a spot, but drop-in, I can’t,” she said.

Appointments are available between 9:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but Machial said sometimes it’s possible to get an appointment later than that.

The effectiveness of the shot can vary depending on how well experts are able to predict which strains will be the most pervasive.

But both Machial and Hopp recommend getting it every year, regardless of whether it’s a perfect match.

“We know that there is evidence that if you get it on a regular basis from year-to-year, you actually get some long-term protection,” said Hopp. “People who get it regularly, even if they do get the flu, which can happen because it’s not perfect, tend to get less severe symptoms.”

For information and appointments, call:

Osoyoos Health Centre: 250-495-6433.

Shoppers Drug Mart: 250-495-6055

Pharmasave: 250-495-7424

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times