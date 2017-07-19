Food cart vendor sponsoring Osoyoos’ inaugural Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 29

A local food cart operator is going to try and bring a little bit of Coney Island to Osoyoos.

Rod Dean, the proprietor of the Town Clock Dogs food cart that has been operating on the Pioneer Walkway over the past several weeks, will be sponsoring a Hot Dog Eating Contest at “high noon” on Saturday, July 29.

Acknowledging that he hopes the event will help promote his food cart, Dean said it’s also about having some summer fun.

“I’m going to select 10 people who apply to enter the contest and the first one of them that can eat 15 hot dogs, will win first prize,” said Dean. “I just think it will be a lot of fun and that people will get a real kick out of watching a bunch of guys not afraid to make fools of themselves.”

Dean doesn’t deny that he’s borrowing the concept for the contest from the incredibly popular Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest held on Coney Island, N.Y. every July 4 on Independence Day for decades.

That event attracts tens of thousands of fans during the American national holiday.

Just a couple of weeks ago, legendary American competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut set a new record as he managed to consume 72 hot dogs – with bun – in only 10 minutes.

Buy-Low Foods in Osoyoos has jumped on board to help sponsor the event and will be providing all of the hot dogs and buns and they’ve also donated the three top prizes of $50, $25 and $10 in food vouchers, said Dean.

Dean, who moved to Osoyoos two years ago with his partner Vicki, said he’s enjoyed operating his hot dog cart this summer in Osoyoos, but will be looking for a better location next summer.

“Things have been so-so … the business is paying for itself, but I honestly did think I would get more traffic,” he said. “A lot of people see the cart, but they just drive by. But I have enjoyed myself and I’m hoping to bring the hot dog cart back next summer, but hopefully in a location that generates more business.”

He’s trying to work out a deal to operate out of the PetroCan station on Osoyoos Indian Band land in the town’s east bench next spring.

Dean is confident the event will attract a good crowd and some hungry competitors.

“I watched a video on YouTube about the hot dog eating contest on Coney Island and I thought there’s no reason why that wouldn’t work well here in Osoyoos,” he said. “Coney Island is a tourist mecca and so is this place.

“I think it will be a really fun event and I’m pretty confident we’ll get a lot of young people out looking to have a laugh and a good time.”

Anyone interested in signing up for the hot dog eating contest can visit Dean at his food cart on Pioneer Walkway across the street from the Holiday Inn hotel on Main Street.

His food cart is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Dean is hoping a large crowd will show up to cheer on the contestants at noon on July 29.

If successful, Dean said he would make it a priority to hold a hot dog eating contest in Osoyoos once each summer.

“If there’s good support, I think it would be a lot of fun to hold this event every summer.”

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times