Former Chief of Staff at SOGH is crying foul over unfair ER bonuses

By on May 2, 2017
Dr. Peter Entwistle says when healthcare is more than half of all provincial spending and when other issues all have a health aspect, a doctor with his background can help to remedy the system as MLA . Pictured here, he examines the X-Ray of Penticton Vees player Ty Amonte, taking a short break from in interview about his decision to run as an independent candidate in the May 9 provincial election. (Richard McGuire photo)

Dr. Peter Entwistle, the longtime Chief of Staff at SOGH who resigned his position several weeks ago and is now running as an independent in Boundary-Similkameen in next week’s provincial election, is questioning a move by Interior Health to pay out-of-town physicians extra money to cover the ER at the Oliver hospital. Entwistle advocated for years while he was Chief of Staff to get more funding to attract more doctors for the ER, but those concerns were never addressed. (Richard McGuire photo)

A spoonful of sugar will not help the medicine go down for Dr. Peter Entwistle who doesn’t like the “politics” going on at South Okanagan General Hospital.

The independent candidate is questioning a move by Interior Health to pay out-of-town physicians a bonus to cover the emergency department (ER) during the election period.

Entwistle referred to interim chief of staff Dr. Brad Raison who admitted to the Penticton Herald that out-of-town doctors are being paid more than local physicians to cover the ER.

But MLA Linda Larson said she knows nothing about extra money being paid to ER doctors at the hospital.

“My concern is keeping the ER open. I have met with a group of doctors and heard their concerns regarding other issues they would like addressed in the hospital,” said Larson. “I have told them I will support their requests with Interior Health and advocate for them.”

Entwistle said it’s a good thing that Interior Health is finally taking responsibility for ensuring the ER is covered, but they are only doing it for the election period, and it’s only for out-of-town doctors which makes it divisive, he pointed out.

“It’s a real sign of disrespect to me personally who struggled for several years to keep the department open and despite repeated requests was told there was no money . . . until now it is a political issue.”

Interior Health met with local physicians on Monday to discuss various issues, such as the need for more nursing staff, ER coverage and pay equity.

Interior Health said it would respond to media inquiries on Tuesday, but no one had returned calls before Tuesday’s press deadline.

This article will be updated on the websites of the Osoyoos Times and Oliver Chronicle on Wednesday following response from a representative from Interior Health.

LYONEL DOHERTY

Special to the Times

