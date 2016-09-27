Former Osoyoos mayor urges people to speak out against RDOS forming own economic development department

Dear Editor:

In the Sept. 21 edition of the Osoyoos Times, in extremely small print, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) announced that it intends to form its own Economic Development Department by bylaw unless opposed, in writing, by 10 per cent of the entire RDOS electors.

How many of us were aware of that?

If passed, that would mean another tax increase unless 10 per cent of registered voters vote against it.

If we do not vote against it, what would happen?

The answer is the creation of another unnecessary taxpayer-funded bureaucracy controlled by power brokers in Penticton.

Here are some very valid reasons why we should vote against it.

1 Each of our areas within the RDOS – including Osoyoos, Keremeos, Cawston, Oliver, Hedley, Princeton, OK Falls, Naramata, Kaleden, and Summerland and surrounding areas – has its own economic advantages.

Do we really think that our diverse and individual economic advantages would be equally treated by a bureaucracy based in and controlled by Penticton?

2 Is this one part of a “long game” plan by the RDOS bureaucracy to become the regional government of the entire South Okanagan when a provincial government decides that it is too “cost prohibitive” for separate municipalities and rural areas to continue to exist?

Remember, the RDOS now subcontracts some of its departments out to various local municipalities.

Is this another creeping example of the “thin edge of the wedge’?

I urge local residents to please contact the RDOS at 1-877-610-3737 (toll free) or 250-490-4146 or on its website at www.rdos.bc.ca.

You can also contact your local RDOS Representative to oppose this unnecessary bylaw before Oct. 17.

John R. Cooper

Former Mayor of Osoyoos (1996-1999);

Founding Member & Former Chairman of the Economic Development Corporation of Osoyoos & Area (EDCOA);

Founding Member of the Osoyoos Lake Quality Society;

Founding Member of the Osoyoos Desert Society.