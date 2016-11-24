Former RDOS director Patton announces he will not be running for NDP nomination

Allan Patton has changed his mind and will not be running for the NDP nomination in the next provincial election.

The farmer and former regional director from Oliver has publicly stated he will be supporting MLA hopeful Colleen Ross and will be encouraging NDP members to vote for her as the candidate to take on incumbent MLA Linda Larson in Boundary-Similkameen.

“Colleen and I have virtually identical policies and concerns and I would not want us to split the vote by my continued presence,” Patton said.

He thanked all the people who displayed moral and financial support for his consideration to run as a potential nominee in the upcoming election.

At an open house in Oliver on Wednesday, Ross acknowledged Patton’s decision, saying they previously spoke and Patton had agreed on many of the issues in her platform, including concerns about genetically modified food.

