FortisBC offering payment plan options due to higher bills caused by cold weather

The colder than usual winter weather had B.C. residents – including hundreds in and around Osoyoos – using more energy and FortisBC customers may be finding this reflected on current or upcoming bills.

FortisBC customers may have seen some recent news about how utilities are helping customers manage their winter bills.

The company wants FortisBC customers to know that we are here to work with them one on one to find options and solutions to keep the lights on and the rooms heated during the dark and cold months of winter, said Amy Bunton, corporate communications advisor for FortisBC.

“We work with customers year-round to determine the reason for higher than expected bills and find a solution that may include payment arrangements,” she said. “We also offer an Equal Payment Plan to customers who want to pay a fixed monthly payment and avoid seasonal fluctuations.”

The natural gas Equal Payment Plan divides your total annual gas bill into 12 equal instalment payments.

“We use your natural gas use over the past year to calculate a monthly average,” she said. “You’re then charged 12 equal instalments. Monthly payments for new customers are based on either historical consumption at the address or average consumption for residential customers in the region and current rates.

“The instalment amount is reviewed every three months and can be adjusted up or down to reflect significant changes in the weather, usage and rates. At the end of the billing year, you’ll receive a charge or credit for the difference between the monthly instalments and the cost of natural gas you’ve actually used. You’re then re-enrolled for the next 12 months at your new monthly amount.

The electricity Equal Payment Plan helps customers avoid seasonal fluctuations on your bill with 12 equal monthly instalments.

“We use your electricity use over the past year to calculate a monthly average,” she said. “You’re then charged 12 equal instalments. Your monthly bill will show both your actual usage and your equal payment amount. After 12 months of being enrolled in the plan, a new instalment amount is calculated for the next 12 months by comparing your actual consumption to the amount billed. Any difference is divided by 12 months and added or subtracted to your current instalment amount.”

Thousands of FortisBC customers are already taking advantage of the equal payment options and she expects many more will do so as a result of this abnormally long and cold winter season, said Bunton.

“We had these equal payment options for a very long time,” she said. “It definitely helps with seasonal fluctuations to know exactly what you will be paying every month.”

With most customers getting higher than normal heating bills because of the cold winter, the company thought the timing was right to let everyone know these equal payment options are available to all FortisBC customers, she said.

“We do have a lot of people signed up already, but we wanted to make sure that everyone knows that these plans are available and are a good option,” she said.

The average home heating and electricity bills for the average FortisBC customer are 50 per cent higher during the winter months than the summer months, she said.

If a customer is having difficulty paying their FortisBC winter bills, please call our customer service team.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times