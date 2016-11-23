- Syrian Refugee family leaving Osoyoos early in new yearPosted 2 hours ago
Foul play ruled out in motorhome fire that claims life of adult male
The RCMP has confirmed that an adult male died in last Tuesday’s motor home fire on Nk’Mip Road, between Oliver and Osoyoos.
At approximately 5:30 pm, the Oliver RCMP and fire department attended a motorhome fire at 3890 Nk’Mip Road south of Oliver. Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters located the body of a deceased male inside the trailer.
Firefighters and other emergency personnel worked tirelessly to attempt to put out the blaze.
Police say residents of the campsite property observed flames coming from the motorhome/van at around 5 p.m., at which time they rushed over to assist in any way they could, but were not able to get inside the motorhome because of the severity of the fire.
“Witnesses were unsure if the trailer was occupied and attempted to gain entry, however, they were unable to do so prior to the trailer becoming engulfed in flames,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.
The Oliver RCMP and BC Coroners Service are currently investigating the fire and the man’s death.
The victim’s name has not been released.