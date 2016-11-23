Founder of Canadian Tenors bringing acclaimed Christmas Musical Roadshow to Frank Venables Theatre

Imagine for a moment reliving a simple family Christmas of decades gone by.

The family gathers around the radio while snow falls outside. But in this cozy room, candlelight sparkles on the tinsel, glass ornaments shine in the reflected light of the fireplace and the family sings along to beloved Christmas classics while stockings hang from the mantle awaiting the arrival of jolly Saint Nicholas.

The world may have changed a lot but popular Vancouver Island singer Ken Lavigne hopes to bring the past to life this winter as he tours Vancouver Island, B.C.’s Interior and Alberta with his freshly-revamped second annual Ken Lavigne’s Christmas Musical Roadshow.

Lavigne and his road show crew will be in Oliver on Sunday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Frank Venables Theatre.

“This is year two and we are so excited,” said Lavigne. “It’s a throwback to the golden age of live radio, evoking the sounds of radio drama, with special sound-effects, and presenting a Christmas story, putting our own modern spin on it.

“We will be dressing the stage as an old time radio studio as best we can. It’s entertainment, sharing stories and the Christmas spirit – which is all about joy.”

Lavigne, who has charmed his way into the hearts of concert goers across North America with his exciting blend of classical tenor sound and modern style. He was a founding member of The Canadian Tenors and co-founder of the successful tenor trio Romanza and has been touring and recording solo since 2008.

He has performed at Carnegie Hall, worked extensively with famed producer David Foster and toured across North America.

A lifelong fan of the festive season, the multi-faceted entertainer can be counted on to showcase Christmas favourites, ballads, show tunes and classical crossover hits as well as telling funny and touching seasonal tales.

“Everybody has their favourite Christmas songs and you can’t do them all. I think I know my audience pretty well now and know what they are going to like,” said Lavigne. “The beloved classics such as White Christmas and Deck the Halls will be well represented. Blue Christmas may make an appearance as well.”

As well as getting ready for tours, Lavigne has been busy recording this year.

Tickets are available online at the Frank Venables Theatre website at wwwvenablestheatre.ca. Tickets will also be available at the door.

