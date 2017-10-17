Fundraising event for Osoyoos man about to get new kidney huge success

Despite his young age, Josh Hackett said he’s seen “far too many of my good friends die” and that’s why he stepped forward so quickly when he found out his bartending buddy Matthew Hassen needed a kidney transplant.

“I’ve had enough loss in my life,” said Hackett. “I didn’t want to go through that again. When I found out I might be able to help Matt out, I didn’t hesitate.”

This past Saturday evening at The Owl Pub in Osoyoos, Hassen, Hackett, members of Hassen’s families, many mutual friends and a large contingent of supporters gathered for a burger and beer fundraiser.

The event was a huge success as it was standing room only as patrons paid $20 for a burger, fries and a beer or glass of wine.

Management from The Owl Pub donated the food and drinks for the event, which ran from 6 – 9 p.m.

On Nov. 8, Hassen and Hackett will be at Vancouver General Hospital where doctors will remove one of Hackett’s kidneys and transplant it into Hassen’s body.

The two became very good friends several months ago when Hassen, who has been bartending for close to 20 years, was lending his bartending expertise to Hackett at a bar they both worked at in Penticton.

One night after work, Hassen informed Hackett about his long history of medical issues and how badly he needed a transplant.

Without hesitation, Hackett responded, “I got two, I only need one, you can have the other one.”

Remarkably, Hackett proved to be a “perfect match” after several medical tests were completed and surgery for the kidney transplant is now scheduled for Nov. 8 in Vancouver.

Because Hassen will likely be off work for seven to eight months after the transplant, friends helped organize the fundraising event.

The BC Hospitality Foundation, a charitable foundation formed to fill in the gap for service industry workers who experience long-term illness, had agreed to match dollar for dollar, up to $5,000, for every dollar raised Saturday.

All proceeds from the event will support Hassen as he recovers from surgery.

Hassen couldn’t keep the smile off his face discussing Saturday’s fundraiser.

“This is simply amazing … easily one of the best nights of my life,” he said. “I didn’t know what kind of crowd to expect, but to see this place full and people standing outside the door is more than I could ever have imagined.”

Hassen, who has suffered from Type 1 diabetes since his teenage years, said the fact the kidney transplant is just over two weeks away is hard to believe.

“I’ve known I was going to need a new kidney since I was about age 24, so it’s been a very long wait,” he said. “With the surgery just around the corner, I’m obviously really looking forward to it.

“I know there will be some hurdles to come after the surgery, but having a new kidney is going to give me a real chance at a long life and I’m obviously very excited.”

Hackett’s generosity continues to astound him, he said.

“He didn’t hesitate from the minute I told him about my medical issues,” he said. “He said, let’s do this and that was pretty much it.

“When we both found out he was a perfect match, it floored both of us. What he’s doing is completely selfless and very courageous and I’ll never forget it.”

He and Hackett became good friends within the first couple of days working together, but that friendship has blossomed into something special and will last the rest of their lives, he said.

“All I will say is we’re very close and this has made our friendship stronger than ever,” he said. “I do believe that these sort of things happen for a reason in your life as I’ve experienced seven or eight incidents that have truly changed me as a person and this is obviously one of them.”

Hackett said getting to meet Matthew’s parents Mat and Eva for the first time was a wonderful experience and seeing the support of the Osoyoos community for his good friend was fantastic.

“What a fantastic event,” he said. “It’s great to see so many people come out to support Matt.”

Hackett said doctors have told him he’s extremely healthy and the odds are overwhelmingly strong he will make a full and complete recovery after donating one of his kidneys.

“I don’t think what I’m doing is all that big a deal,” he said. “Like I told Matt, I have two and I only need one.”

Hackett said he and Hassen will remain great friends no matter what happens in the future.

“I have no doubt we’re going to be good friends for the rest of our lives,” he said.

Mat Hassen, a longtime Osoyoos community volunteer, said meeting Hackett for the first time was very emotional.

“I’m just so appreciative of what he’s doing for my son,” he said. “I had to give him a big hug … it was very emotional.”

Seeing so many people show up for a worthy cause that will greatly assist his son during his recovery didn’t surprise him, he said.

“Osoyoos is a very caring and supportive community,” he said. “You can always rely on the residents of this community to show their support for people in need.”

Having several other kidney transplant recipients and donors attend Saturday’s fundraiser was very encouraging as they were all healthy and smiling, he said.

Among those in attendance Saturday were Brian Rawlings, who donated a kidney to local resident Julie Wolter in 2015. Terry Craig, who donated one of his kidneys to his wife Laura, was also in attendance, as was Lynn Cunningham, who received a cadaver kidney several years ago. Judy Sloan, who received a kidney transplant three years ago, was also in attendance, as was June Sletten, who is Canada’s oldest living kidney transplant recipient, having received her kidney back in 1986.

KEITH LACEY

Osoyoos Times