- High school saviour also crime buster in OsoyoosPosted 3 days ago
- Cone of silence fell on Parks Canada when province pulled plug on national parkPosted 6 days ago
- New jail set for opening on October 21Posted 6 days ago
- Luck with rains and prudent water management prevented repeat of 2015 droughts this yearPosted 6 days ago
- Osoyoos man rushed to hospital after suffering serious burns following explosionPosted 6 days ago
Garlic Festival at Hester Creek popular once again
Many people turned out at Hester Creek on Saturday for the fifth annual Garlic Festival, but with that much garlic around, there were no vampires anywhere near.
Guests strolled around the booths sampling and buying garlic in all forms and varieties — from bulbs to jellies to pickles and relish.
Aiden Mayes and Mandy Cole were back this year to provide acoustic music and songs and of course there was a chance to try some of the Hester Creek wine blends. (Richard McGuire photos)