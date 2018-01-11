Girls and boys Rattlers both lose home game opener to Keremeos after pep rally

There was an abundance of enthusiasm and school spirit as senior boys and girls Rattlers held a pep rally Wednesday afternoon before the two Osoyoos Secondary School teams faced rivals from Keremeos.

Unfortunately, the rally didn’t bring success on the basketball court as the Osoyoos boys were defeated 81-71 and the girls lost 43-9.

Amanda Girgan, coach of the girls, said Keremeos has a stronger team that has been to provincials for the past three years.

Casey Brouwer, coach of the boys, agreed that Keremeos would be his team’s toughest rivals this year.

“They are exceptionally strong this year,” he said, noting that this year’s senior boys Rattlers are a younger team with only four players returning from last year’s senior team.

Nonetheless, Brouwer was pleased the boys’ game was as close as it was.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” he said. “But only losing by 10 points – I’m really proud of my guys. They put up a good fight. We had a couple of issues with some foul trouble, but our guys started making the shots and fighting back, right to the very last second. I’m happy.”

Although the boys’ team played two tournaments in December, Wednesday was the first home game of the season and was the reason for the rally, he said.

“They’re a young team, but they are coachable and they want to learn,” he said. “They want to play better. They’re in decent shape. We’re a running team, so the guys are going to be running lots.”

In addition to the four returning players, the 12-member team also includes two juniors brought up to boost the numbers.

Asked which players we should watch, Brouwer pointed to Navraj Brar, a grade 11 student.

“He’s our shooter,” said Brouwer. “He’s a returning player. He was a junior last year and played with us. Another up and comer is Kolby Wikene. This kid is one to watch.”

Wikene played with the juniors last year.

As for the home-game loss, Brouwer was philosophical.

“I always look at it as we either win the game or we learn a lesson,” he said. “We don’t lose a game – we learn a lesson. And if we don’t learn something from a game, then we’ve actually lost.”

