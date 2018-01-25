Goaltending helps Coyotes beat Princeton 3-1

They were outshot in all three periods, but thanks to strong goaltending by Daniel Paul, the Osoyoos Coyotes pulled off a 3-1 win in Princeton Wednesday night.

The win leaves the Coyotes seven points ahead of the Summerland Steam as the two teams face each other Friday night in the battle for first place in the Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League. Summerland has a game in hand.

The Princeton Posse outshot the Coyotes 36-27 in the game and 15-9 in the first period. Nonetheless, the only scoring in the first period was two goals by the Coyotes.

Carter Robinson scored in the opening minutes, assisted by Seth Kriese.

Then, just past the period’s halfway mark, Connor Onstein made it 2-0 for Osoyoos. Sam Reinbolt assisted.

Princeton got the only goal of the second period and their only goal of the game late in the period.

Finally, Brock Marple scored an unassisted short-handed goal early in the third period, ending the game in a 3-1 win for Osoyoos.

Princeton pulled goalie Bobby Milligan for an extra attacker, but neither team managed to capitalize.

Following Friday’s game in Summerland, the Coyotes return to the Sun Bowl Arena to host the Sicamous Eagles on Saturday.

RICHARD McGUIRE

Osoyoos Times