Grateful granddaughter says thank you

Dear Editor:

This is a belated thank you letter to Osoyoos Times’ editor Keith Lacey and the staff at the Osoyoos Times for the lovely, full-page tribute to my late grandfather, John Zupan.

It was wonderfully written and greatly appreciated.

Copies of the tribute were also sent to family overseas on Austria and Slovenia.

Thanks again so very much. The tribute was something our family will always cherish.

Alphie Zupan

Osoyoos, B.C.