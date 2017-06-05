- Water level receding, but caution is still advisedPosted 22 hours ago
Grateful granddaughter says thank you
Dear Editor:
This is a belated thank you letter to Osoyoos Times’ editor Keith Lacey and the staff at the Osoyoos Times for the lovely, full-page tribute to my late grandfather, John Zupan.
It was wonderfully written and greatly appreciated.
Copies of the tribute were also sent to family overseas on Austria and Slovenia.
Thanks again so very much. The tribute was something our family will always cherish.
Alphie Zupan
Osoyoos, B.C.